Whew chile. The drama just continues. And as you all know, it all centers around just one person. If you thought Chris’ mess was going to stay just between him and Paige, you were wrong. It’s spewed out into the rest of the married couples and it ain’t nothing nice. Everyone had something going on last night. So let’s dive in.

Jacob

We spent the first couple of weeks wondering if Jake was going to be too socially awkward to communicate with Haley. But last night we saw his maturity really come out. Haley has been pulling back from him and I felt he did a great job expressing how he felt immediately, instead of letting things fester. He told sis that she was difficult to read and he was tired of having to be the only one to initiate physical affection.

Jake had me weak during all the drama with Chris, Erik and Virginia. He said he doesn’t know about Chris’ character but he was hungry and ready to eat.