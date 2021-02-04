MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite having a really tough Season 8 on VH1’s Basketball Wives, Jennifer Williams has been hinting that in the newest season, which is set to air on Feb. 9, the cast member is no longer going to take the brunt of the blows thrown her way. In a series of posts and comments shared via her social media accounts over the past couple of days, Jennifer promised there’s a lot in store when it comes to how she handles the other ladies in Season 9.

If you recall, many of the cast members have had serious drama with Jennifer. A couple of seasons ago, she infamously got caught up when Malaysia Pargo and Tami Roman told Shaunie O’Neal that she said Evelyn Lozada slept with Shaunie’s ex, Shaquille O’Neal. Since Jennifer and Evelyn have been frienemies basically since the show started, the situation definitely didn’t help their relationship, or Jennifer’s relationships with the other women for that matter. Things only got worse when Shaunie said Jennifer implied that Evelyn’s daughter was a latchkey kid. Basically, Jennifer just hasn’t been trusted, respected, or accepted by some of the ladies in the group for some time now. She’s been cursed at, had a drink thrown her way and just exposed herself to a lot of toxicity.

All that being considered, many were confused as to why Jennifer would even subject herself to the stress of rejoining the cast for the latest season. A fan even tweeted the star saying, “@iamjennifer crazy for coming back praying for you girl #basketballwives.” Implying that she was ready to take on the drama, Jennifer simply wrote back, “Pressure applied, stay tuned 👀 .”

On her Instagram, after posting the promotional cast photo of the upcoming season with the caption, “One week until @basketballwives premieres on @vh1 at 8 PM EST… #Countdown 🎬 ,” Jennifer left some telling responses to fans in the comments section there as well.

When one user echoed Jennifer’s tweet by saying, “Apply pressure sis 👑 ❤️ ,” the star wrote back, “Done!!!” Then, when another user said, “I hope you’re not letting them bully you again!” Jennifer again reminded viewers to, “Stay tuned!!!”

After many wondered after seeing the cast lineup in the photo, one user asked Jennifer why Ogom “OG” Chijindu wasn’t featured on it. Her comment read “Love you Jen!!! But I hate this cover because @iheartog isn’t on it. And I don’t understand why.😡 ”

Cleverly, Jennifer replied to the user with an upfront explanation. The star said, “This cover is the OGs (no pun intended) who started their respective franchises.” Having her own drama last season with some of the show’s cast, OG recently made a comment herself about why she chose to return in Season 9.

While we’re all waiting to see what goes down in this newest season, it appears through teasers as though the cast is as divided as ever. Jennifer seems like she’ll keep things pretty friendly with Jackie Christie, OG, and Kristen Scott while she attempts to “apply pressure” on the other women who she constantly has problems with. Even if some of the other castmates can’t say the same, Jackie commented on Jennifer’s Instagram post with “🥂🥂🥂✨ “, seemingly confirming the two were still on good terms.