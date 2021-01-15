MadameNoire Featured Video

Not sure about you, but when I think of the Aussie brand of haircare products, I think about commercials from the ’90s, filled with white women and the occasional Black girl with the loose, soft curls. It’s 2021 though, and not only are the ads more diverse but so are the types of products Aussie has that actually cater to curls.

Created in 1979 by Tom Redmond, Aussie decided to focus in on curls in 2018. Since then, they’ve launched their curls line, recently expanding it with the Miracle Coils and Miracle Waves products, specifically created for the complicated type 4 and type 2 curls. While that sounds wonderful, we all know that many major mainstream brands are looking to nourish natural hair now. So what sets Aussie’s Miracle Coils line apart?

We decided to ask Nicole Epps, scientist and scientific communications manager for P&G Haircare to find out — and to learn more about the new offerings.

The latest Miracle Coils products were improved based on consumer and influencer recommendations.

Epps says that after their first innovation of products for textured hair in 2018, they listened closely to reviews from their customers and influencers specializing in hair to make some changes.

“First, we learned that our Gen Z Consumer is very diverse and she values inclusivity and as a brand we want to reflect that. Secondly, we learned, while the current curly collection continues to perform very well, that all curls are not all the same and that different curl patterns have very specific needs that were not being met with Aussie’s current curl collection and we wanted to change that,” she says. “So, after much consumer and influencer listening and co-creation, we are happy to introduce our Waves and Coils collections. We hope to better serve the unique needs of type 2 and 4 curls and create an inclusive lineup of offerings for everyone who is embracing their curls.”