It’s hard to believe that something that costs mere pennies per portion can offer tremendous health benefits, but that’s the case for tea. Comprehensive research on tea has found that certain varieties can help prevent cancer, promote cardiovascular wellness, boost metabolism, and even offer anti-aging and anti-diabetic properties. All of that, from some loose leaves. But, perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising since many people believe in the power of supplements, many of which also rely on the same elements from mother earth that tea does.

America falls, sadly, pretty far in the rankings in terms of tea consumption by country, so perhaps we can turn that around, especially since Americans also fall victim to many of the conditions tea can help treat and prevent. In honor of National Hot Tea Month, we wanted to bring light to some excellent Black-owned tea brands you can purchase online. With the stress brought on by the pandemic, loading up on soothing tea might be a good idea. And luckily, you don’t need to venture into any brick-and-mortar locations to get tea from these Black-owned brands. Ordering from them online is a great way to support Black businesses right now and your health at the same time.

Aesthete Tea

Aesthete Tea is based out of Portland, Oregon and is woman, QBIPOC-owned company. All of their products are farm-direct, meaning they go directly from the producer to the vendor, and the brand works hard to get its ingredients either from individuals or collectives that share their values. Their proprietary blend of tea is made by the owner’s mother, who is a folk healer and herbalist. Aesthete also has a collective community that puts on classes surrounding sustainable living.