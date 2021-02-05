MadameNoire Featured Video

For far too long, being single on Valentine’s Day has been considered somewhat of a faux pas. That’s because the narrative around the holiday generally focuses on couples who want to celebrate their love.

Cool. But how about we change the game this year? So what if you don’t have a boo? Oh, and no bae either? No problem! Let’s normalize treating ourselves to the best experiences on Valentine’s Day regardless of our relationship status. Simply put: we deserve it. So don’t you dare be shy about indulging in a little self-care to boost your ego. You’re worth it, sis.

Truth be told, there are endless ways to honor and uplift yourself on love day that would rival what a partner would be able to provide for you. Just think about it. Who knows your deepest wants and desires more than you do?

You can run yourself a soothing bath and lather up with this heart-shaped Spongellé sponge, or binge all your favorite rom-coms without blank and bored stares from a significant other. You know, it’s the little things. February 14th is the perfect excuse to shower yourself with additional love and affection on what would be an otherwise lonely day.

Need more ideas? Well, we’ve compiled an exciting list of 14 of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day when you’re single.

1. Buy Your Own Flowers & Candy

What is Valentine’s Day without flowers and sweets? Make yourself feel warm and fuzzy with your favorite floral arrangements and candy. If you’re feeling crafty, follow an online tutorial or workshop on how to create your own arrangement.

2. Go on a Staycation

If getting ‘flewed out’ isn’t on your agenda this Valentine’s Day, opt for a staycation. Renting a hotel or Airbnb in your city serves major getaway vibes without the headache of traveling long distance.

3. Hire a Personal Chef

Imagine this: a five-star Valentine’s Day dinner cooked in your very own home without worrying about preparing, cooking, and cleaning up afterwards. Sounds like a dream, right? Well it can come true if you hire a personal chef!

4. Have a Virtual Sip ‘N Paint

Grab your drink of choice and brush off your artistic skills with a virtual Sip ‘N Paint. Brands like Art Fun Studio and Calming Canvas provide canvas, acrylic paints, brushes and aprons as part of your package.

5. Host a Virtual Single’s Game Night

If you’re not the only single person in your crew, call up the rest of your friends for a virtual game night. Apps like House Party allows you to turn up with your friends on a video call and provides the option of playing games, too. If your crew is #TeamZoom, grab games like Culture Tags to make it a night to remember.

6. Netflix & Chill

No matter if you’re a rom-com connoisseur or an action film enthusiast, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to binge watch your favorite content on your favorite streaming service. Snuggle up on the couch with your favorite blanket, prepare some snacks, and settle in for the day.

7. Pamper Yourself With an At-Home Mani/Pedi

A little pampering can go a long way! Treat yourself to a soothing manicure and pedicure. There’s nothing like a fresh paint job.

8. Sign Up For a Virtual Wine Tasting

Get ready to pull out your fanciest charcuterie board. Wine Spencer is a Black-owned brand that offers several wine-related courses. With Wine 101 for newbies, All Red Everything for red wine aficionados and Old World Vs. New World, Wine Spencer provides wine recommendations and the best place to purchase. Voluptuary is a wine brand that provides at-home wine tasting kits to go along with its virtual wine tasting show.

But if all else fails, you can always treat yourself to the Date Night Stunners case from Wine Insiders. It’s filled with delicious reds, whites, and rosés from Italy, France, and the United States. It gives you the perfect opportunity to host your own wine tasting via Zoom with some of your closet friends.

9. Spread Love

Valentine’s Day may have gotten a reputation for being all about romantic love, but it’s actually the perfect time to show the people in your life how much they mean to you. Flowers, a card, and other thoughtful gifts can make someone else’s day brighter.

10. Take a Fitness Class

Work up a sweat in a new fitness class. Pole dancing, aquatic aerobics, and spin are fun alternatives to standard workouts.

11. Treat Yourself to a Spa Day

If you’re in need of some R&R, treating yourself to a spa day is the perfect way unwind. Relieve tension with a nice massage and soak off the day’s troubles in a steamy jacuzzi.

12. Try New Sex Toys

Did somebody say self-care? If you’re looking to turn things up in the bedroom without the assistance of a partner, Black-owned brands like Overkink and Feelmore 510 offer an assortment of toys to fulfill all of your fantasies.

13. Wear Your Sexiest Lingerie

There’s no denying it: when you look good, you feel good! Throw on some sexy lingerie to add a little spice to your special day. If you’re in the market for something new, try out Love Vera. This Black-owned brand celebrates Black women of all body types with its inclusive sizing.

14. Write Yourself a Love Letter

It may sound a little weird, but the relationship we have with ourselves is the longest relationship we’ll ever be in. That in mind, we need to express gratitude and extend grace to ourselves at all times. Just think about all the obstacles you’ve overcome, the bad days you’ve weathered and the amazing things you’ve accomplished. All of those things are more than enough examples of why you deserve to be celebrated. Write yourself a heartfelt love letter to express joy and honor the greatness that lives within you.

