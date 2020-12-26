Mary J. Blige Said It Gets ‘Lonely & Sad’ Being Single During The Holidays

We all felt for Mary J. Blige when she was going through her divorce from her then-husband of 13 years, Kendu Issacs. From scoffing at his six-figure requests for spousal support to her talking about her “Becky with the long hair,” our hearts broke for the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. I remember to going to one of her concerts a few years back and she gave a brief monologue in between songs saying that she was jus unlucky in the love department. She seemed to have lost hope. However, during her chat with her friend and actress Taraji P. Henson for her show Peace of Mind With Taraji, Blige has regained that hope that was once destroyed.

Henson had asked the “Be With You” singer about how being single affected her experience during the holiday season and she was honest about its ups and downs.