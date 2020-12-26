Mary J. Blige Said It Gets ‘Lonely & Sad’ Being Single During The Holidays
We all felt for Mary J. Blige when she was going through her divorce from her then-husband of 13 years, Kendu Issacs. From scoffing at his six-figure requests for spousal support to her talking about her “Becky with the long hair,” our hearts broke for the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. I remember to going to one of her concerts a few years back and she gave a brief monologue in between songs saying that she was jus unlucky in the love department. She seemed to have lost hope. However, during her chat with her friend and actress Taraji P. Henson for her show Peace of Mind With Taraji, Blige has regained that hope that was once destroyed.
Henson had asked the “Be With You” singer about how being single affected her experience during the holiday season and she was honest about its ups and downs.
“It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along,” Blige said. “I don’t know when that’s gonna happen. But, I’d rather be myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”
The Yonkers, New York native added that she doesn’t know what the future holds regarding her love life, but she isn’t opposed to finding love again.
“I’m going to be patient and sift through this thing and love on me right now. I’m not gonna deprive myself of living. I’m not gonna deprive myself of romance, if it ever shows up.”
Henson can relate to her Blige. She revealed that her engagement to Kelvin Hayden ended back in October.
New episodes of Peace of Mind With Taraji air every Monday and Wednesday on Facebook Watch at 12 p.m eastern time. See a clip of her appearance on season 3 below.