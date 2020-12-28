In Memory Of: Beloved Stars We Lost This Year

Saying goodbye to someone you love or admire, even from afar, is never easy; but this year, in the midst of so much tragedy, the passing of many beloved stars hit quite differently. With so many people being extra mindful of their health, and a number of people facing health scares due to the coronavirus, now more than ever, many are appreciating being alive and are rocked in deep ways by the passing of so many people — everyday individuals and notable figures. Remembering the celebrities who have died this year, although sad, is a reminder of the ways in which so much has changed in 2020. Stars from across the entertainment industry, including the world’s top musicians, journalists, actors and athletes were all some of the major names we’ve had to say goodbye to in 2020.

Ashley “Minnie” Ross

Star of the Lifetime reality show Little Women: Atlanta, Ashley Ross, unfortunately passed away in April due to what was initially reported as a “hit and run car accident” at the age of 34. It later was revealed that the TV personality lost control of her car and ended up in a head-on crash with another vehicle.

In the show, which explores the lives of women in Atlanta who are little people, and in some cases, trying to make it in the entertainment industry, Ross, a.k.a “Ms Minnie,” referred to herself as the “peacemaker” and was one of the show’s original cast members.

In the comments under a post written about her passing via Ross’ team on her Instagram, many fans expressed their sadness over her death and their love of her on the series.