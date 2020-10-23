Is Emily B’s Daughter Taina Pregnant?

Emily B just became a mother of four, but could she also be preparing to become a grandmother?

That’s the speculation following rumors that her eldest child, daughter Taina Williams, is pregnant with her first child with rapper beau G Herbo. Pictures and videos surfaced recently of the 22-year-old with what appeared to be a growing baby bump. Could also just be the effects of a good meal, too. You never know.

For the rapper’s birthday earlier this month, Taina gifted him a custom Jeep truck. “MY GIFT GOT ME A GIFT THAT CAME WITH A GIFT,” he said on Instagram. “DON’T LET THAT GO OVER YO HEAD! SHE’S THE GIFT”

G Herbo was also gifted for his something flashy from Fabolous, who is like a stepfather to Taina, of course. It was a chain that read, “TheFamily.”

But neither party has confirmed the rumors of a baby on the way. In fact, Taina, who has been the subject of pregnancy rumors in the past, subtly responded to the latest gossip by posting what she claims are current photos. She shared the one below on Thursday, and as you can see, her stomach is clearly flat:

Rapper Kashdoll commented on the photo and said, “Facts we just ran into each other and she looks like her pics.”

Taina would respond by saying, “allegedly I’m posting old pics 😂😂 nice seeing you 😘😘”

If she is indeed pregnant, of course, time will tell.

For the record, G Herbo already has a son, Yosohn, with ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher. He has been dating Williams since late 2018, and has spoken about the bond he has with her famous parents. He said that Emily helps him communicate with Taina when they’re having issues.

“Her and her mom got a great relationship, so they’re able to talk about stuff,” he said earlier this year. “So something she probably wouldn’t be able to understand because she’s probably emotional or angry when I try to break it down to her, I would break it down to her mom. This is what I meant. Her mom would be able to relay it to her from a whole other perspective.”

And as for Fabolous, they’re both rappers, and G Herbo looks up to him, so he’s become something of a mentor and an example.

“It’s a blessing being able to really see him and have a personal relationship with him,” he told HipHollywood in January. “It’s really just watching from afar you know what I’m saying? Seeing mistakes he may have made or just seeing the way he move versus how I want to move. Knowing that, and he’s a standup dude, so that just inspired me to be the best man I can be of course to my girl.”

He also told the site that he definitely sees himself and Taina going the long haul.

“I’m gonna put a ring on it fa sho,” he said.