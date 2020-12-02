Madamenoire Featured Video

Co-parenting has its challenges, but it appears that Sheree Zampino and Will Smith have it down to a science after all of these years.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what we do and to love one another and respect one another, Zampino told The Jasmine Brand. “The dynamic has changed. We’re not married anymore, but we’re still called together in this life. All of us. We’ve got a job to do. We didn’t do it perfectly, but I think we did it pretty well. There’s a lot of love and a lot of respect there. I’m grateful for the opportunity that we’ve been afforded.”

As for the secret behind how they’re able to live happily ever after, in blended family bliss, Zampino says that it comes down to the fact that everyone pulls their weight as the family works towards a common goal.

“I always tell women, ‘All you can do is your part.’ The reason why we can do it so successfully is because everybody is on board,” the “Hollywood Exes” star went on. “Everybody is pulling their own weight. We all have the same desired outcome, which is to have kids that love each other and a family that has peace. We have peace. We have joy. Our children feel loved. Our children feel secure. They don’t feel divided and that really was the goal. But again, do your part. That’s all you can do. And hopefully, everyone else will sort of come along and follow.”

Zampino and Smith wed in 1992 and divorced three years later in 1995. Their union produced a son, Trey Smith, who is now 28. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star went on to marry Jada Pinkett in 1997. The couple welcomed a son, Jaden, in 1998 and a daughter, Willow, in 2000. The famous blended family often garners media attention for the way that they have been able to happily and amicably co-parent.