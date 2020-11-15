Madamenoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams revealed that she is home from the hospital on social media. But fans are wondering, why was she there in the first place?

“Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It’s good to finally be home from the hospital,” she captioned a photo of her hugging a teddy bear while sitting next to a few flower arrangements gifted by Bravo and others. “Thank you! I’ll see you all next week God willing. Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go. If you don’t God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery…”

Her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Cynthia Bailey commented under the picture sharing her relief that Williams is home from the hospital.

“Amen! Can’t take our health for granted. Glad you are feeling better!,” she commented.

Amidst all the prayer emojis and get well wishes, fans questioned what happened to Williams. While many of her followers stated that she must have had COVID-19, one follower said Williams passed out due to being under stress. An Instagram user named Nature_of_Shannon said “she wasn’t eating out of stress and passed out.” This hasn’t been confirmed by Williams. Those who are assuming she had COVID-19 think Williams may be the person who contracted the virus and caused production of Real Housewives of Atlanta to abruptly end. According to Variety, production has been halted for two weeks.

“As part of ‘RHOA’s’ regular testing protocol, it was confirmed an individual on the ‘RHOA’ production tested positive for COVID-19,” they reported. “The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks.”

The 13th season of the show was being filmed.

Whatever her diagnosis was, we are wishing Williams a speedy recovery.