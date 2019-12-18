Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby No. 2!

The stork made an evening arrival on Tuesday, delivering baby number two for model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver, Sterling Shepard.

Iman posted the good news on Instagram captioning a pic of the happy family cradling their new baby. “Our Christmas gift came early. Cassie Snow Shepard 12-17-19,” she wrote.

Cassie joins the family along with her big sister, Cali Clay Shepherd who was born in 2018. Iman shared a second photo of her two little ones having some much-needed sister time.

Iman and Shepard married in a lavish Beverly Hills wedding in March 2018. The two began dating in 2016 after they were introduced at a birthday party for Shepard’s former teammate, Victor Cruz.

Shortly after their wedding, they welcomed Cali into their lives and now just a year later, are a happy family of four.

Iman shared that birthing Cali was a pivotal moment in her life, and also opened up about the pressure she felt to “snapback” in an April 2019 interview with Essence.

“One of my biggest accomplishments was pushing a baby out!” Iman said. “Once she was born and the doctors placed her on my chest, it was the most magical moment I’d ever felt; when you meet your child it’s the best feeling. It’s crazy what us women can do.”

“It is difficult to ‘snapback.’ Eating healthy is definitely key. I worked out twice a day, and I would go to Soul Cycle everyday along with having a trainer come to my house three to four times a week.”

“I’ve been modeling for a long time –since I was 14-years-old– and I’m so happy and at a great place in my life, and I love being around my family and being able to provide for my baby girl,” she continued.

Congratulations to Iman and Sterling!