After it was confirmed that Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter Iyanna is expecting her first child with rapper NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again (his sixth), the 20-year-old celebrated her little one on the way with a baby shower.

Iyanna is having a boy, which is obvious from the blue decor all over the place, down to her Bottega Veneta slides. The party was put together by her mother, Melissia Brim, and there was plenty of dancing, sweet treats, and food (guests had to choose between fried chicken or fried catfish among other Southern-inspired fare). And while it’s unclear if the father of Iyanna’s unborn son was present, or even her own famous father, she seemed to have a great time based on the photos and video of her doing the Electric Slide posted from the event.

Floyd is the one who set the record straight about Iyanna’s pregnancy during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” he said. “Always want the best. If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy.”

“But what I try not to do is get into her personal business,” he added. “Because once she’s no longer under my roof then, you know what? It’s between her and her better half.”

Her relationship with NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, has been a volatile one, particularly when it comes to other women in his life. Iyanna was arrested in April for stabbing a woman, reportedly the mother of one of Gaulden’s children, who was present in the rapper’s Houston home. The women got into an argument that turned physical and she was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But even after the incident, which one might have thought she’d use as a reason to distance herself from her on-again, off-again beau, Iyanna was spotted back with him, lying in his bed in fact.

She has made her feelings for him very clear on social media.

“I don’t care what Y’all say,” she said in an Instagram Live in 2019. “Kentrell got my heart, and I don’t care what y’all say. Y’all can say ‘you’re embarrassing yourself’ or whatever.”

It’s unclear when the baby is due, but it’s time for the famous daughter to grow up fast. It wasn’t that long ago that she was just a kid herself growing up in front of our eyes as her dad dominated the boxing world. In case you need a reminder of that, hit the flip for photos of Iyanna from over the years.

Baby boxer! A then 6-year-old Iyanna was photographed supporting her dad during a press conference for his fight against Oscar De La Hoya in 2007.

Iyanna Mayweather; Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather hold a press conference at the MGM Hotel & Casino, to publise [sic] their forthcoming fight for the Jr Middleweight Championship

Las Vegas, Nevada – 27.02.07