If you’ve ever had the experience of entering into a new relationship just before the holidays, you know that navigating this time of year with a new beau can be quite awkward. On one hand, the relationship is still quite young and immature in a sense. Everything is new and fun. You’re still getting to know one another and many of those “deeper” conversations have yet to take place. You may not want to burden the relationship with the serious tone that may accompany spending the holidays together. On the other hand, you can feel this relationship blossoming. You already spend most of your free time either with or in communication with your new love, so why should the holidays be any different?

This year, the new relationship awkwardness has been taken to a new level as a result of COVID-19 which threatens to flip traditional holiday festivities on their heads. Now, not only do you have to figure out what is appropriate for the current stage of the relationship you’re in, but you have to do so while navigating a pandemic.

Should you exchange gifts at all?

The question of whether or not to exchange gifts with a new partner is always an awkward conversation during the holiday season; however, the economic impact that coronavirus has had on the United States makes that question more awkward than ever. Many are without jobs and/or are feeling the financial pinch as they struggle to support loved ones as they attempt to make ends meet. All of this can make the mere mention of gift-giving come off as insensitive and tone-deaf.