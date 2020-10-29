Where Are They Now? The On-Screen Boos Of The Ladies (And Gent) Of Girlfriends

One of the best things about the sitcom Girlfriends was the fact that it showed the reality of the wide variety of dating and serious relationships Black women can find themselves in. The suitors didn’t stick around for full seasons unless they were married to our favorite girls (or guy in William), and they didn’t work out for important as well as petty reasons (sometimes dating a guy with bigger hips than you and a clingy personality is not the way to go). The guys were all very different, both in personality and appearance. I always appreciated the show’s depiction of a Black woman’s romantic life, and was reminded of it as the entire series premiered on Netflix.

Because I tend to like to find out where people are and what they’ve got going on, I wondered where the guys and girls who played partners to the cast and were a part of the show, even for a short time, have been. After doing some digging, I thought I’d update you on a few of our favorites.

(Note: Some of the more well-known actors who portrayed love interests will not be on this list. We know where Malik Yoba and Idris Elba have been, okay?)

Dondre Whitfield

The actor played Sean Ellis for 11 episodes from 2001 to 2002. Sean was Joan’s recovering sex addict boyfriend whom she struggles to have an intimate relationship due to his past. They break up after he asks Joan to move to New York and she decides not to.

The handsome actor has been married to the beauty Salli Richardson-Whitfield since 2002. His most recent role was playing Remy on the OWN hit Queen Sugar since it started.