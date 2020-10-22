MAFS: Christina Is Delusional But Henry Should Tell The Truth

I’m so glad the next week is decision day for the “Married At First Sight” couples. We’ve been on this ride long enough. And after nearly four months of marriage–as opposed to the typical two–I’m dying to know what decision these couples are going to make. While I think we know what to expect from Woody and Amani and Amelia and Bennett– and the fate for Brett and Olivia has already been determined, there’s not telling what will happen with Karen and Miles. We know, without a shadow of a doubt that Henry is out of here and has been gone for some time, there’s really no telling what type of drama will ensue when he finally expresses all the emotions he’s been holding inside for so long.

Some very interesting things happened on the night before decision day, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Karen and Miles

There’s no telling what will happen with these two. Watching them interact with one another on this last episode, it seems like they’re not entirely sure either. Karen doesn’t know if she can trust Miles to be honest. Miles doesn’t know if he can trust that Karen will eventually be able to meet his needs. But the two don’t hate each other. On the show, there are glimmers of hope. And from our interview, yesterday, it seems that Karen may be more invested than we’ve seen. Still, if they decide to stay together, they would be doing so on a wing and a prayer. Because in the span of four months, their foundation is not all that solid.