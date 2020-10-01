MAFS Woody Gifts Amani D*ck And Diamonds For Their Anniversary

This week on “Married At First Sight,” the couples celebrated their one-month anniversary. While the occasion brought most of the couples closer, there are some who are a little too far gone to appreciate the significance of the day. Check out the more memorable moments from this episode below and on the following pages.

Brett and Olivia

Mean

I was too shocked to hear Brett call Olivia mean. After all of his snide comments and backbiting sarcasm, it seemed that this was a response to him being accused of being inauthentic rather than anything based in reality. We’re not with the two of them all the time, so anything is a possibility but it seems like a reach.