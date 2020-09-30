Mistakes In Building Your Home Gym

The popular gym chain 24 Hour Fitness might be closing more than 100 locations due to pandemic business loss. Trainers at the upscale Equinox chain are refusing to go into work for fear of getting sick. Many people are understandably taking to outdoor exercise classes. But gyms, as businesses, cannot become fully outdoor venues.

As a result, people are building more home gyms. Those who want professional-quality equipment but don’t want to risk getting sick are turning their spare rooms and garages into a mini home gyms. The purchasing of fitness equipment grew by 170 percent during this pandemic alone. But with people building home gyms so rapidly, are they able to learn about the right way to do so, just as quickly? Perhaps not. Here are home gym mistakes you might be making.

Buying without strategizing

When you decide to build a home gym, you may just start buying every piece of equipment and accessory that looks appealing to you. But what might happen then is you find you’ve filled your area up with items, have no space left, and have not purchased the things you need for the exercises that are a priority to you. Before buying a single thing, decide on which exercises are most important to you. Explore which items can help you do those (remember a lot of equipment is multifunctional to save you space). Then plan purchases around the space you have.