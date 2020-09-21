How Accidental Pregnancy Affects A Marriage

Parenthood is a shock to the system for those who planned children. It’s an even greater shock to those who did not. Since you may not hear too much about unintended pregnancy in your social circle, you might think it’s not that common. But studies actually find nearly half of pregnancies in the U.S. each year are accidental. It’s not an accident many are vocal about, which may be why we think it isn’t common.

Remember that an unintended pregnancy can either mean a pregnancy that occurs when no children were wanted or pregnancy that occurs at the wrong time (i.e. too early). Unplanned pregnancy has a very different effect on a couple that is no longer romantically involved or didn’t plan for a long-term relationship than it has on a married couple. With a married couple, there is still that expectation of maintaining a romantic relationship. There is that support from the other partner, but each person also has to be held accountable by the other, every day, every hour. We spoke with Dr. Laura Louis, Ph.D., founder of Atlanta Couples Therapy about how an unplanned pregnancy affects a marriage.

It really is that common

Dr. Louis says that most of the couples she sees did not plan their pregnancy. She collects this information as part of her intake process. Dr. Louis often helps couples through major life transitions, and many couples come to her to work through the major transition of an unplanned pregnancy.