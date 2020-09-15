Fabolous And Emily B Celebrate The Upcoming Birth Of Their Daughter With Baby Shower Brunch

A short time from now, Fabolous and Emily B will be the proud parents of a brand new baby girl. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated the upcoming birth of their daughter with a baby in bloom-themed brunch.

“My Daddy planted a seed. My Mama watered me wit a plan to succeed,” the Brooklyn rapper captioned images from the event.

Emily also took to Instagram to share images from the beautiful floral-themed affair.

Fab and Emily announced their current pregnancy back in June on Father’s Day.

“Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad,” he captioned a sonogram image.

Currently, Fab and Emily share two sons: 12-year-old Johan Jackson and 5-year-old Jonas Jackson. The couple also parents Emily’s 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Taina Williams.

We’re wishing Emily a healthy and safe delivery. In 2015, Em shared that she had a rather difficult delivery while in labor with the couple’s youngest son, Jonas.

“I was in labor for 16 hours and wouldn’t dilate past 9cm. I pushed & pushed and shredded up my cervix. My son’s heart rate dropped and his head was stuck in the birth canal so I had to get an emergency c-section– which by then my epidural had worn off so I had to get a local spinal which numbed my esophagus! I felt like I was going to DIE! I couldn’t feel myself breathing or catch my breath- I had a panic attack and had to be sedated .. I lost over 45% of my blood and had to get a blood transfusion,” Em shared in an Instagram post. “By the grace of GOD I’m ok and my son is healthy. I’m stating all this to say – I lost 15lbs after spending a week in the hospital. I’ve only been home a week and I’m still not recovered. My incision is very low but is still filled with fluid and hurts badly.. I salute all the moms & moms to be! By far one of the toughest experiences.”