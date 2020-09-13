Tory Lanez’s Former Bodyguard Says He’s Never Seen Him Be Violent Towards Women

Tory Lanez’s career took a nose-dive after Megan thee Stallion alleged that he shot her on July 16 in her feet after leaving Kylie Jenner’s house. The only time he broke his silence was in a direct message to HotNewHipHop to dispute claims from Forbes that his streaming numbers dropped since the allegations were revealed. His former bodyguard Zyir has come forward to talk about what he has seen regarding the “The Talk” singer’s behavior towards women.

In the two-minute video, Zyir said that he has never seen Lanez be violent towards women.

“I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman,” he said. “I’ve never seen that. Now a n—a? Yes. I have never ever seen Tory scream at a female. Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I’ve never seen him get mad or violent. I’ve never seen that part of him.”

Zyir added that the Toronto native is not an argumentative person.

“He’s not the arguing type. I’ve never seen him argue. This is from my perspective. I can’t speak on nothing specific today with Megan Thee Stallion or none of that. I can’t speak on that, I wasn’t there. All I can do is see what’s in the tabloids – I have no knowledge of that. … His alter ego, Fargo – the Fargo I knew was nothing like that. He never argued. He never raised his voice. Nothing. All he’d say is, ‘Where are you going?’ … He is not that type of guy to get violent at the time I knew him. At the time we was who we were together.”

It was reported that Lanez had apologized to Megan thee Stallion and said his unacceptable behavior was a product of him being overly intoxicated.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lanez texted according to TMZ. “[It] should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

Lanez has not released a statement regarding the shooting. Watch the video of Zyir below,