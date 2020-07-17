“Black Women Are So Unprotected” Megan Thee Stallion Speaks To Those Who’ve Made Light Of Her Being Shot

For days now, we’ve been trying to figure out who shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Then we reported about her producer Lil Ju Made The Beat, all but naming fellow singer and rapper Tory Lanez as the perpetrator.

Still, in Megan’s statement about the incident, she carefully avoided naming names.

Since then, the reporting of the story has shifted. TMZ is now claiming outright that Tory Lanez is the one who allegedly shot her.

They report that Tory Lanez opened fire on Megan after arguing with her and her friend. And now, authorities are investigating the matter.

Apparently, the argument began when Megan and her friend wanted to exit the vehicle.

The investigation into Lanez is new because Megan initially told police that she cut her feet on glass. We don’t know whether she said this because she was attempting to protect Lanez or felt intimidated as the victim of his violence.

At this time, authorities claim witnesses are not cooperating with police which will naturally make it difficult for police to build a case against Lanez.

But police have been told that there is a cell phone video which captured the whole thing though law enforcement has not seen it.

In the days since people learned of Megan’s shooting, there have been memes and jokes about all of it. And today, Megan shared her thoughts on all of it.

She’s absolutely right. None of this is funny. She sustained real physical and certainly psychological injuries which she did not deserve. And to make a bad situation worse, it’s Black people on the internet who are continuing to make light of it.