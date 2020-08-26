95-Year-Old Cicely Tyson Rocks Gray And Purple Braids, Reminds Us She’s Always Been A Hair Innovator

For as long as Cicely Tyson has been in the spotlight, she has been a hair innovator. She rocked a natural TWA haircut on national television as part of the series East Side/West Side in the ’60s at a time when most were straightening their hair. And in the ’70s, she confidently rocked cornrows like the style you see above. The star has always been ahead of her time when it comes to hair, and despite the fact that she’s 95 years old now, that hasn’t changed.

We were reminded of this after Tyson appeared in a recent IG TV video, doing Q&A for Shonda Rhimes’s company, Shondaland. She dropped major wisdom while wearing a head-turning purple and gray braided updo:

While her insight about what inspires her and her advice about listening to your mind, body and soul were captivating to those who watched, her hair, if we’re being honest, was the center of attention. What’s on Tyson’s head often is. The legend loves to play with colors and unique haircuts, and we absolutely love to see it. If you do too, hit the flip to check out some of her most showstopping, inventive hairstyles from over the years.

Who says roller sets and tame wigs are your only option when you reach your twilight years? Cicely showed up and showed out for the TCA Winter Panel in January in this curly tapered wig.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Cicely Tyson of ‘Cherish The Day’ speaks onstage during the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network portion of the Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)