Vado Returns To “Marriage Bootcamp” House To Apologize To Tahiry: “The Devil Was Holding Me”

From the looks of it, things may not be completely over between Tahiry Jose and Vado after he violently lashed out at the model, entrepreneur, and reality star. In a clip of tonight’s episode obtained by The YBF, Vado returns to the house to offer a public apology to Tahiry and it appears that she’s considering continuing in a relationship with him. The apology was presented by Vado as a rap of sorts. Here’s what he had to say:

“My apology to Tahiry. You were supposed to love me — not fear me. I would never think to put hands on you — no matter the circumstances. Even when I can’t stand you. I hate what was revealed under covers — meaning that dark hole in me. The devil was holding me, but never will he be controlling me. What I’m trying to say is, that’s not me, and these last few days been empty. If I could take it all back, I would. But unfortunately, I can’t. I’m supposed to protect you — not check you. And sometimes, it’s frustrating I’m not next to you. All the time, I feel you not all of mine. So this is where I draw the line. I pray the madness will end cuz you the total package of ten. You deserve better, cuz something like this can’t happen again. I’m sorry.”

Tahiry immediately smiled and put her hand to her chest when the presentation was over. Later on, in a confessional, she admitted to wanting to embrace Vado in the moment, but she decided against it.

“As much as I wanted to run up and hug him and kiss him and say ‘Thank you,’ I couldn’t do that,” said Tahiry. “He needs to feel me. He needs to understand that can never happen again.”

As previously reported, Vado physically assaulted Tahiry by choking her during a group therapy session. He was immediately removed from the house, but allowed to continue on the show — only returning for filming and therapy.