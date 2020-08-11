Don’t Get Too Attached To A Number And Other Things A Realtor Says You Should Know When Selling Your Home

Selling or buying a home is one of the biggest transactions you’ll ever make in your life. How often do you write or accept checks with that many zeros on them? Probably not often.

Whether you’re the buyer or seller, it’s normal to have nerves around getting it right. After making the sale, you don’t want to find yourself whether you could’ve gotten more for your house or if you had enough people see your property. You may be counting on the money you make selling your house to buy a new home or retire or even send your kids to college, which makes the stakes that much higher.

If this is your first time selling a home, there are some things you should know that will not only ensure the best results but will also make you and your realtor’s life much easier. We spoke with realtor Leneiva Head of Welcome Home Realty to get her input on what sellers should know.

“Take heed of the pricing recs”

Head says that when your realtor recommends a price at which you should list your home, that number is based on important and thorough research. The realtor has looked at homes similar to yours, in the same area, that sold recently, and off of those sales numbers, your realtor is coming up with a smart price for your home.