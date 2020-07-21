Tamar Braxton Transferred To A Mental Health Facility Though Boyfriend Doesn’t Believe She Meant To Take Her Life

Recently, the audio from David Adefesco, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, call to the 911 dispatcher was released. I have no interest in publishing that as it seems like an intrusion on a very vulnerable, scary and private moment.

But according to The Blast, in the call, Adefesco confirmed that Braxton, who had been having some issues with WEtv and the release of a trailer for her new show, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” which she did not approve of beforehand. Adefesco, who was on a staycation at a hotel with Braxton, told the dispatcher that Braxton had been drinking in addition to taking medicine for anxiety and depression. And with the note, she’d sent to her family members, he was concerned this was an effort to take her life.

Thankfully, after being stable but unresponsive in the hospital, Braxton is not awake and communicating.

She has since been transferred to a facility that specializes in mental health care.

A source told E!, “Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” the insider told us. “Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

The source shared that Adefesco doesn’t believe she was trying to take her life.

“David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine.” The source added, “Finding Tamar like that has left him understandably concerned and shaken up.”

Reportedly, David has been at the hospital with Tamar where she is being watched around the clock. He has been the one to provide updates to her sisters.

Since her hospitalization, Braxton’s seven-year-old son Logan has been staying with his father Vincent Herbert.