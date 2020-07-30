Beauty Of 5: Tea Tree Treatments For Taking Care Of Your Hair After Braids

When my best friend gave me a set of 52″ knotless braids a month ago, I was super excited to give my strands a rest. I was also already anxious about taking down all 87 of the individual braids and what state my hair would be in when I did.

Though I managed to care for my hair far better this time than when I had braids in the past — regularly applying scalp serums and oils at night — I could already tell the buildup around some of the braids was going to be a problem. So with a new box of goodies from SoapBox in hand, I turned to the brand’s collection of tea tree products, specifically meant to cleanse and purify hair, to give my own strands some TLC after a month of being under wraps. Here’s what I used.

The first step in my process after removing all of the braids was applying this Soothing Scalp Treatment. It’s advised to use the treatment like a pre-poo, running the tip of the applicator along the scalp and then massaging the product, leaving it on for 1-3 minutes. This marked the beginning of my finger-combing/detangling effort and I immediately noticed my hair wasn’t nearly as tangled and dry as it had been in the past.

What I recognized upon my first squeeze with the treatment is that the tea tree smell isn’t overpowering. I’d stopped using tea tree products years ago because the odor was too strong and even irritated my eyes sometimes, but this treatment was gentle and the tingling sensation that comes with tea tree wasn’t overwhelming at all. Looking at the ingredients, I’d say Soapbox got it right combining tea tree oil with shea butter, vitamins B5, A, E, and hyaluronic acid to truly soothe scalp with this product.