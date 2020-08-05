How To Be A More Assertive Stepparent

When you’re a stepparent, it’s not uncommon to take on a more passive role in your stepfamily. After all, these are not your biological children and they already have two parents looking after them. Unfortunately, this passivity often has adverse effects and before long, you’re left wondering how you were left with such little control over what’s going on in your life and in your home. Asserting yourself in your blended family can feel unnatural at times, but it’s completely necessary if you’re ever going to truly find your groove as a family. Here are ten ways to become a more assertive stepparent.

Get acquainted with the word “no”

Many stepmothers will attempt to people please their way into acceptance. The logic being, “If I’m nice enough, my stepfamily will have no choice but to love and accept me.” Sadly, niceness doesn’t guarantee acceptance and this mentality often sets stepmothers up to become a doormat who is constantly being taken advantage of. It’s a good thing to want to do for your stepchildren, but not at the expense of your mental health, happiness, and overall wellbeing. Saying no to requests that are unreasonable doesn’t make you a bad person and it definitely doesn’t make you an evil stepmother.