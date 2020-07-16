Signs You’re The Flaky Friend And How To Do Better

What’s a flaky friend?

No one likes to be called flaky; however, the reality is that sometimes, our behavior can be viewed as sometimesy by the people we care about. Psychology Today defines flakiness as “generally meaning having a habit of canceling plans shortly before said plans are about to begin—is a trend generally attributed to people’s overscheduled lives, conflicting commitments, and constant access to each other through personal technology, or a combination of all three.” If this sounds anything like you, continue reading.