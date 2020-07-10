Spam To Prepare For After Buying A Home

Once you buy a home, you know there will be a lot of correspondence to handle. The title paperwork will show up. You’ll have insurance policies to store. If you have an HOA, they’ll send you plenty of rules and regulations. You have to change your address with the post office, as well as just let all of the important contacts in your life know about your new address, just in case. There is no shortage of stuff to do and paperwork flying around. And spammers will very much take advantage of this chaotic time in your life. The moment you buy a home, that goes on public record, and tons of businesses – from legitimate to not-so-legitimate – are constantly checking those records, finding their next prey. They’re very good at sending mail that looks urgent, important, and official, too. You’re spending enough decorating the place, not to mention what you put on the down payment. You don’t need to spend another dollar on anything unnecessary, and you certainly don’t need to be robbed in what are truly scams. Here is spam mail to expect and beware of after you buy a home.

A better rate

You searched far and wide for the best rate. You went to many lenders. You got them to go as low as they would. Then you even bought down points. You did things to improve your credit score before applying for the loan. You felt certain you got the best rate when you finally locked in your loan. And then, these offers come flying in, offering you to refinance for way lower. Don’t fall for it. It’s an illusion. If you went down that rabbit hole, you’d find that promotional rate on the envelope didn’t apply to you. And they can’t do you any better than what you got.