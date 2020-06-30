I never thought I’d be discussing masks as much as I do now. I don’t think I thought I’d ever be discussing masks. I remember seeing images of people in other countries where wearing masks is common for issues like high pollution or pollen count and thinking, “That’s another world. It’d be so bizarre to see that here.” And now, there it is. Sometimes it freaks me out how normal it’s become to me. I go to a pretty green park on a Saturday. The sun is shining. I hear the sound of kids laughing. Dogs are chasing Frisbees. Mothers are pushing babies in strollers. And everyone is wearing a mask as if we’re in a post-apocalyptic world. But we’re also texting and laughing and taking selfies like everything is normal. We are adjusting to the masks. I hope we don’t have to adjust too much aka I hope this isn’t a permanent thing. But, it’s here to stay long enough that we’re understanding we better get used to these masks. I’ll admit that I don’t think anybody really knows what the protocol is. Everybody thinks the way they do things is the right way. Always wear them. Only wear them indoors. Wear them inside of businesses, but not friends’ homes. Wear them when exercising. Don’t wear them when exercising. It’s all so confusing. And it leads to conflict. Here are mask fights we’ve all had.

Wearing a mask for a hike

Some people don’t feel the need to wear masks in outdoor spaces when there will be social distancing. And some think in any outdoor space, social distancing or not, a mask just isn’t needed. But what about hiking? It seems the same logic would apply. Or…not? I have friends who got into a dispute with another couple, feeling they should all wear masks in a situation where people would be huffing and puffing a lot.