Teyana Taylor Announces Closure Of Her Junie Bee Nail Salon

Besides being a singer, rapper, songwriter, dancer and actress, Teyana Taylor also owns her own nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, named after her four-year-old daughter in New York City. Filled with ‘gritty 90’s decor, graffiti and subway car-inspired designs, the black-owned business fit in well at its Harlem location. Unfortunately, they will be closing down. The “Wake Up” singer took to social media to announce that the Junie Bee Nails will no longer be housed at that location. Taylor made it clear that she will not be renting her next location and that she will be buying a property for her business.

“It saddens me to announce that [Junie Bee Nails] will not be returning to this location,” she captioned a slideshow on Instagram. “Junie Bees strives to excel as a black owned business and now its time to OWN A BLOCK! As a culture it’s imperative to expand our business standards to completely OWN the establishment that we operate out of! From the beginning of our journey we were second guessed and they attempted to minimize the success of a BLACKED OWNED BUSINESS. We’ve endured less than equal treatment as an occupant but we stood strong amongst the opposition! Junie Bee’s success has put us in a position of OWNERSHIP!!! We appreciate ALL of your support and business! You’ve really helped us learn a lot and have RODE THE TRAIN with us during the journey of our ups and downs….and we THANK YOU for that!! Thanks to all of our wonderful staff who has aided into our success!! We will be providing a BIGGER and better atmosphere that will support all of your needs!! During this time we’re embracing the movement as BLACK LIVES MATTER & BLACK BUSINESSES!! We will no longer be renting.”

Taylor opened Junie Bee Nails back in 2018 and brought it to the heart of her Harlem hometown. She felt it was imperative to bring a black-owned business to her community and create opportunities for the youth.

“There are so many talented people here in my neighborhood, but we don’t have a lot of opportunity,” she told NailPro. “I wanted to create an environment that was unbiased, that was open to everyone. You know, no matter what size, shape, color or gender—that’s the kind of atmosphere I want to create with Junie Bee Nails. I found that a lot of the salons I went to [in Harlem], they weren’t really (pauses) nice. But we’re stepping it up now! You can come in here and laugh; there’s always music. It’s a good time. It’s family.”

No word on where Taylor’s next spot for Junie Bee Nails will be.