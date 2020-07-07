How Mothers Enable Their Problematic Sons

Have you ever looked at a deeply problematic male and wondered how he got so far gone? While, at some point, adults have to take responsibility for their actions, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the role that some parents play in the molding and enabling of these individuals. Dads are a conversation for another day, so we’ll start here with ten ways mothers enable their problematic sons.

Lying for him

An enabling mom never hesitates to lie for her son if she thinks it will keep him out of trouble in some way. In her mind, she’s simply protecting him, which is what a good mother does. In actuality, she’s hindering his growth by stopping him from taking accountability for his actions.