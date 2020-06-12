How To Make Friends As An Adult

In childhood, making friends was as simple as showing up to school or the playground. In college, things got a bit trickier. And by the time you reach full-fledged adulthood, it can be virtually impossible to make new friends. When it comes to connecting with new companions as an adult, it’s about putting yourself out there in settings where others are also looking to connect. Here are ten ways to make friends as an adult.

Join a local Facebook group

Facebook groups have definitely evolved since they were first introduced. They’re a wonderful vehicle to connect with people in your area with whom you share common interests. From local parenting groups to gamer groups to fitness groups to groups geared towards business owners, Facebook is a pressure-free way to connect with likeminded people.