When Opposites Attracting Goes Terribly Wrong

The concept of opposites attracting is an interesting one. You probably know some couples who are a total case of opposites attracting, and it just works. Their differences complement each other. Where one is weak, the other is strong, so together, they’re pretty solid. They love their differences. They find them endearing. They appreciate the diversity and novelty that their partners bring into their lives. But then, you also probably know couples who are cases of opposites attracting where it doesn’t work. You say, “I really don’t understand why they’re together. He is so this way and she is so that way. ” It seems their differences are always the cause of their conflicts. It appears that they tolerate the ways in which they’re different, rather than celebrate them. Ultimately, when we meet someone who is our opposite, there can be an initial excitement there, but we have to ask ourselves, “Is this a quality I think I can not only live with but enjoy?” Or…is it just the newness that’s fun for now, and eventually the differences will drive you crazy? Here are ways opposites attract and it doesn’t work out.

When the introvert “fails” at socializing

When an extrovert dates an introvert, knowing he’s an introvert, and tries to force him to be an extrovert, dragging him out to events and making him be more social. Then she gets angry that he was exactly what she knew he was – an introvert – and spent much of the night sitting alone, waiting to leave. The extrovert feels bad the whole night, unable to enjoy herself, and the introvert feels anxiety the whole night.