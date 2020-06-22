“Let’s Just Say We’re In A Situationship All Of A Sudden:” Tahiry Jose And Vado Join The Cast Of “Marriage Boot Camp”

Tahiry Jose may have taken a lengthy hiatus from reality television, but it appears that she’s back to stay this time. On the heels of her return to “Love & Hip Hop,” Jose will be appearing on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”.

The reality star and entrepreneur will be appearing on the show alongside Dipset rapper Vado, with whom she claims to be in an on-again-off-again relationship. If you’ve heard nothing about the two being an item until now, you’re not alone. Apparently, they’ve been friends with benefits for quite some time.

“We knew each other for years. We kind of like grew up together. We both from Harlem.We was always close. We started getting close as friends then we became friends with benefits. Then we just said let’s try it,” Vado explained in a video promoting the new season.

“Now that he has the girl he’s having a hard time taking care of the girl,” Tahiry added.

As for what brings them to boot camp, it appears that they’re trying to bring some stability to their back-and-forth relationship, which is plagued by baggage from Tahiry’s past.

“Tahiry’s past relationships haunt me,” Vado said. “She done been in so many bad relationships, she’s scared to open up.”

As you may recall, Tahiry was in a long-term relationship with fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star Joe Budden. The pair broke up and reunited several years ago. Joe proposed to Tahiry and she declined, which eventually ended their relationship for good. While it looked like the pair would reunite this past season, that didn’t happen as it seemed that Joe and Cyn Santana are still very much involved.

“I’m trying to figure out where we’re going with this,” Tahiry said in the promotional video. “I don’t have any time to waste. Let’s just say we’re in a situationship all of a sudden.

Check out their interview below