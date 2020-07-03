We tied the knot recently. We took the opportunity, during a time when nobody is really having big, formal weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to elope. We’d always wanted to. About twice a year, for the last three years, we’d bring it up. We’d say, “Should we just go elope?” I wouldn’t before, simply because I was afraid of all of the backlash from my family. Particularly my mom. I know how big she is on tradition and appearances and formality. I thought she’d be furious if we eloped – in Las Vegas, at a drive-thru chapel, nonetheless. But then, about two months ago, we were sitting around, watching reality TV, thinking how lucky we were that our relationship was so affectionate and peaceful, unlike the toxic couples we were watching on “Love Island,” and my husband (boyfriend, then) said, “Should we elope in Vegas?” and I realized nobody could be mad. It’s not like anyone could attend a big, formal wedding any time soon. This was our chance! So we eloped. We decided to get married approximately five weeks before actually getting married. For some, that seems fast. But we’d been ready for a very, very long time. Some people ask how you know you’re ready. It’s an important thing to ask. Here is how I knew I was 110% ready to marry my husband.

I would’ve done it three years ago

By the time I married my husband, I had been ready to marry him for several years. And I think that’s how it should be. I think the best thing for any couple to do is reach a point when they feel ready to get married. And then wait a couple more years to see if they still feel that way. If so, then go for it. That’s what we did. We felt ready for a long time before actually doing it. Here’s the thing: there is no such thing as getting married too late but there is definitely such a thing as getting married too soon.