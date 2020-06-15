Sexual Agreements To Make Before Getting Married

Maybe it seems a bit brash to make sexual agreements. An “agreement” is so formal, so official, so stern – all of the things that sex shouldn’t be. Unless you’re into boss/secretary, CEO/CFO roleplay stuff. Many couples assume sex will just…happen. That it’ll always be there. That it’ll always be great. But that’s far from true. Just like every other element of your relationship, it’s something you have to work at to keep alive, or else all the other areas of your life that demand your attention and pull at you, will get the best of you, and let your sex life fizzle out. And sex is very important to a relationship – more important than many people realize. Remember that, unless you’re in an open relationship, sex is the one thing that truly separates your relationship with your partner, from your relationships with everybody else. He’s the only person you do it with. That in and of itself is part of the intimacy. There’s also the biological reality that, when we have sex with someone – and particularly when we orgasm – our body releases hormones that increase our bond with that person. If you’re going to spend your life with someone, there are some sexual agreements worth making.

Keep up your sex life

First and foremost, that you’ll keep your sex life alive. We’ve already covered why that is so critical. But you and your partner should hear each other say it – make that promise out loud. You will always be paying attention to how your sex life is doing, you’ll care if it needs some attention, and you’ll give it that attention.