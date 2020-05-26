Bet You Didn’t Know: Fun Facts Babyface Shared About The Creation Of The Waiting To Exhale Soundtrack

This past weekend, those of us who are still social distancing were stuck inside. Thankfully, there was plenty to keep us entertained. In addition to the two Verzuz battles, Babyface also hosted his Waiting To Exhale soundtrack special. For those who don’t know, Babyface wrote and produced the entire soundtrack and during the special, which he hosted from his studio, he shared some little known behind the scenes stories from the process. Check out some fun facts from the special and [most] of the live on the following pages.