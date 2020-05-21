How To Have A Memorable Virtual Bachelorette Party

Bachelorette parties have always been my personal favorite part of any wedding. Everything else is so formal and highly scheduled. The bridal shower is always at some super-classy brunch place where we use tiny forks and eat soup that’s cold for some reason and have to pretend that giving the bride a g-string is so risky in our eyes because her sisters and cousins are there. The wedding can be fun but there are children and elderly individuals, and you have to watch your behavior to some extent. And there are just so many tiny traditions and fear around standing or speaking or sitting at the wrong time. The bachelorette party, in my opinion, is a gift amidst these other events so full of pomp and circumstance. That’s when it’s just the bride-to-be and her closest friends around whom she doesn’t mind letting loose. But now, along with every other in-person wedding event, the bachelorette parties have been canceled due to COVID-19. Damn. I mean, I get it, since these tend to involve a lot of not pandemic friendly events like putting cash in strippers’ underwear and dancing on poles and sharing large fishbowl drinks. But it’s still a bummer. If your bachelorette party had to be canceled due to the pandemic, you can still host a pretty fun one over Zoom, if you know how to plan it correctly. Better yet, have the friend who was in charge of planning the IRL one, plan this one. Here are ways to have a great Zoom bachelorette party.

It can be an all-day, multi-parter

When your friend has a real bachelorette party, it’s not typically just a dinner or just lunch. It can be an all day/all night thing, or even a weekend getaway. And you know what? It still can be. It can be nice to break up the monotony of the quarantine by having a multi-part virtual bachelorette party in which you all log in for multiple activities over a one or two-day span.