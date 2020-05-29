How Not To Ruin Your Friendships During Periods Of Difficulty

Life is a series of peak and valley moments and when we find ourselves having one of those inevitable valley experiences, it’s important to have the support of friends and loved ones to help us get through. At the same time, it is important not to damage those relationships or push those important people away during those periods of difficulty.

Be honest about what you’re going through

There is no way that your friends will be able to be there for you or support you in a manner that is helpful if you’re not transparent about what you’re going through. Be honest about your circumstances and how they can help you during this tough time.