15 Surprising Things You Can Do With A Blender

If you only use your blender to make smoothies and for the occasional margarita night, then you aren’t making the most of that magical appliance. There are likely tons of appetizers and drinks and treats you enjoy store-bought or off of your favorite restaurant’s menu that you don’t realize are made in a blender. Between the puree, liquefy, chop, and other settings on a blender, this appliance gives you several ways to experience the textures and flavors of ingredients. Keep in mind that some foods release more flavors and aromas when diced or cut up a certain way. Doing that by hand can take 30 minutes. But a blender lets you get the job done in a matter of seconds. I used to think that getting a blender as a gift was a little cheesy – it’s almost like being told that you need to be handier in the kitchen – but I straight up asked for and received a blender as a recent engagement present. It’s the lazy chef’s best friend. There are so many tasks I’ve moved from the cutting board to the blender. I highly recommend you do the same. Here are things you didn’t know you could do with your blender.

Make perfect pancake mix

When everybody wants a big pancake or waffle breakfast, you’re put to work whisking the lumps out of batter. Your wrist is exhausted, and by the end of it, you still find dry ingredients that somehow didn’t get mixed in with the rest. Just throw your mixture in the blender for perfectly smooth batter.