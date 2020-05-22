For The Vodka Lovers: 3 Smirnoff Cocktail Food Pairings Perfect For Memorial Day Weekend

Summer may be “cancelled” due to COVID-19, but the season is still upon us and Monday’s Memorial Day holiday marks its unofficial start. Your Memorial Day weekend may look a bit different than you initially planned pre-coronavirus, but quarantine doesn’t have to ruin your plans for good food and strong drinks — which is really all any of us were going to engage in anyway.

To mark the unofficial start of summer this year, Smirnoff just released its newest addition to its Red, White & Berry collection: Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Berry (which, depending on where you live, you can have delivered to you). The carbonated cocktail features the same cherry, citrus and blue raspberry flavor as the other Smirnoff Vodka offerings in the category, but without the sugar, making it a justifiable 90-calorie addition to your weekend menu.

Speaking of food, Smirnoff was kind enough to send over a few food pairings that perfectly complement their Red, White & Berry selections. So whether you’re going for traditional Memorial Day Weekend eats, a healthier version of your favorites, or a light summer snack, these pairings will hit the spot. Click through to see the options on the next few pages.