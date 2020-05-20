Back To The Basics: Gabi Fresh Just Dropped Her 13th Swimsuits For All Collection

Remember the term “fatkini”? That’s what we called two-piece plus-size swimsuits back when Gabi Fresh dropped her first line with Swimsuits For All seven years ago. Thankfully, seeing a full-figured woman in a bathing suit, let alone a bikini, isn’t as revolutionary or as rare as it was in 2013, but Gabi’s swimsuit designs are still as bomb and bold as ever. And with her 13th collection in seven years, Gabi is taking it back to the basics with a new minimalist collection of swimwear just in time for summer.

Reuniting with Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene, the models featured in her inaugural campaign, Gabi released an 11-piece collection featuring the classic silhouettes her swimwear is known for thanks to staple details like ruching, cut outs, and wraparound fabric. Available in sizes 10-26, with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H, like the brand name Swimsuits For All implies, the goal with the collection, as with all others, is to include plus bodies of all shapes, sizes, and style preferences. Designs vary from modest with the Black Vanguard Ribbed One Piece to eye catching with the bronze metallic Venture Underwire One Piece to bright and bold with the yellow Wonderstruck and Sunburst bikinis.

All suits retail under $160, but with the 40% off sale currently going on on Swimsuits For All, you can snag a couple of suits for that price. And since beaches are opening up across the country for Memorial Day Weekend, this is the perfect time to pick up a new bikini. Just make sure you pack a mask in your beach bag to match your look. Click through to see all of the designs in the new collection.