How To Deal When You Want To Leave But Your Partner Wants To Work It Out

Breaking up is hard to do, especially when you’re the one initiating the breakup. It’s rarely instantaneous, like in the movies. In real life, breakups are typically much longer, drawn out, and painful, no matter how confident you are in your decision. What makes these transitions even more complicated is when your partner wants to fight for the relationship and you are ready to move on. Here’s how to deal when your partner wants to work things out, but you’re ready to leave.

Do some soul searching

The first thing you’ll want to do is some reflecting on whether or not you actually want to move forward with the split. Journaling, seeking spiritual counsel, spending some time alone, or even going on a retreat can be helpful.