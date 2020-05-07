15 Things To Sell For Quick Cash

A lot of people are looking to make some quick cash right now due to the economic crisis COVID-19 caused. Whether you’re waiting for the overwhelmed unemployment office to send you your check, in between jobs because you were laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus, or took a salary cut that’s left money a bit too tight for comfort, you may want a fast way to put money in your pocket until things get settled.

Humans are sort of pack rats, and we tend to collect things that we don’t necessarily need. Furthermore, when you were making good money, you probably spent differently than you would now, buying things that are actually a bit of a luxury, and telling yourself they were a necessity—rich brain will do that to you. Now, when you wish you had more money in the bank than things in your home, you may find yourself looking at some of your purchases and thinking, “I really didn’t need that.” Well, maybe somebody else does.

Many of us don’t realize what treasures we have in our home—treasures to others, and perhaps trash to us. There are some items that are just so pricey new, that a lot of individuals first go searching through yard sales, Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, and the like before buying them new. And you may have some of those, lying around, ready to be turned into cash. Here are items you may have at home that you can sell for good money.

Sports equipment

When parents put their kids in a new sport, they face a lot of expenses. Lacrosse sticks. Tennis rackets. Boxing gloves. Shin guards. Baseball bats. The expenses add up quickly, and they’re often looking for a way to save. If you’re ready to admit that you’re never going to pick up that racket again for a game of tennis, and it’s in good shape because you barely touched it in the first place, sell it.