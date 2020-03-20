How To Make Money In The Wake Of Coronavirus

CNN recently reported that over half of Americans are at risk of losing their jobs right now due to coronavirus. That’s roughly 80 million jobs. Those who work in travel and leisure, hospitality, transportation, temporary help services, and oil drilling and extraction are at the highest risk of unemployment.

I’m not surprised—are you? Our economy relies on people leaving their homes. We need people to go out to dinner, go to the movies, go on public transit, travel, go to spas, take dance lessons and do all of the many things they do outside of their houses in order for our economy to thrive. And now, we’re being asked to stay inside. As of barely an hour ago, Los Angeles received their “shelter in place” mandate. That means over 10 million individuals were just told to stay inside, and only leave their home for essential items. In other words, the pharmacies, banks, and grocery stores are the only places that will be seeing much business for a while.

People are frightened. And I get it. I’m frightened. Doesn’t it all seem so surreal? Here we are, working hard. Doing what we can to get ahead. We never could have imagined that something so beyond our control—so unrelated to our skill set or our work ethic—could affect whether or not we get to keep our jobs. It feels unfair. It’s okay to say it. I understand we are doing this quarantine to protect vulnerable groups, but can I please, also say, that those facing unemployment are getting royally screwed? Sorry if it’s insensitive to bring up, as people face health threats. But…I’m also not sorry. It’s a real problem. If you are in this high-risk group, you need to know about these ways to make money while you’re stuck at home.

Bunny Studio Writing

Bunny Studio Writing allows you to create a writer’s profile. They’ll put you through a series of tests to assess your skill level as a writer, and then you’ll have access to all sorts of projects that show up in a queue daily. You can set your rates—so keep in mind you’ll have to compete with others—and will just have to meet the requested turn around time. You’ll be paid for every accepted submission. Hint: specialists, like certified nutritionists or therapists, get slightly higher rates.