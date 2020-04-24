Watch: Isaiah Wilson NFL Draft Video Goes Viral After Mom Snatches Up Girlfriend

If you’re not a football fan, watching the NFL Draft can be like watching paint dry at times. However, round one of the 2020 draft, which aired last night, was particularly amusing due to the fact that the entire event was done virtually and ESPN cameras were invited into the homes of NFL hopefuls to comply with social distancing orders.

One of the highlights was when the Tennessee Titans selected the University of Georgia’s defensive lineman, Isaiah Wilson, as the 29th overall pick. After hearing that he was drafted, the Brooklyn native is overcome with emotion and a young woman sporting Wilson’s high school jersey, who is believed to be his girlfriend, throws her body across his in an attempt to console him (and to perhaps let it be known that he’s taken). Wilson’s mother, however, wasn’t having it. At first, she could be seen trying to tap the young woman to get her out of the shot and allow Isaiah to have his moment. Unfortunately, baby girl could not or refused to take the hint and as a result, Wilson’s mother practically drags her off of the sofa as she attempts to resist.

When mama says move you better move! pic.twitter.com/c8gH7XAM1S — MICHAEL LARK (@themichaellark) April 24, 2020

While some people have speculated that Wilson’s mom reacted the way that she did because the young woman was white, I honestly believe this would have happened regardless of her racial background. The gesture was very awkward and regardless of her intent, she was robbing him of a moment he has likely been dreaming of and working towards for years. Straight up, mama wasn’t having it.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall. We can only imagine what the conversations were like in that house after the cameras stopped rolling, but since we will never know, let’s just relish in some of Black Twitter’s most hilarious reactions instead.