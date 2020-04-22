Marlo Hampton Confidently Shows Off Her Natural Hair During Quarantine: “I Am Weave Free. It Feels So Good”

Marlo Hampton may usually be all about her designer threads and colorful wig collection, but quarantining has brought out a simpler side of the reality TV personality.

On Monday, the beauty posed in her closet in sweatpants, what seems to be a sports bra and with her natural hair out, big and soft, for her Instagram Stories. She checked in with her fans, whom she calls “Hamptons.”

“I am weave free. It feels so good,” she said. “No polish on my toes. I’m missing about two of my press-on nails, but I feel good, baby. I’m breathing. I’m alive, and I’m about to head to the living room for some Teddy Riley and Baby Face.”

She shared another clip of herself in the bathroom, admiring her head of hair while saying, “Me, myself, and I. The only competition, baby girl.”

Check out images captured from her self-love session below:

It’s refreshing to see this side of Marlo, who loves to be glammed up and out. She shared back in January while promoting her new wig line Haute Elegant Rebel (or HER), that she tends to only wear wigs because she’s actually trying to protect her own strands.

“I love wearing wigs as protective styles so my natural hair can rest, hydrate and grow – this is very important because as a public figure I change my hair often to coordinate with my outfits (as any real fashion girl does) an outfit may call for a certain hair color or cut to pull off the look,” she said. “Over processing and over styling natural hair causes so much damage so …. ⁣ I created @her_hair_collection for women like me!! Women who are not ashamed to throw on a luxurious impeccably styled wig and be fabulous, women suffering from health issues and hair loss or women just trying to repair their natural from years or [sic] wear and tear!”

Those protective styles seem to have paid off well for the state of her own hair, which does seem to be growing healthy. And she looks good sporting it!

But as mentioned, seeing her natural hair is a rare occurrence, so enjoy while you can. Hit the flip to see the RHOA friend in some of her more elaborate wig looks over the years.

Marlo glammed up her cheerleader ponytail look for a holiday event back in December.

Description: ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 12: Marlo Hampton attends 2019 BMI Holiday Event at Cape Dutch on December 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)