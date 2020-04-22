Unexpected Relationship Problems Unemployment Can Cause

A 2011 Ohio State University study found that unemployed men are more likely to get divorced than employed men. For couples who live together, the unemployment of one party can come with its share of financial strain. However, unemployment can also result in a bevy of relationship woes that are not directly tied to money. Here are a few of them:

Division of labor

When one half of a couple is suddenly employed, it can result in conflict over the division of household labor. While it’s reasonable to expect the unemployed partner to pick up more of the household chores because they are home more. However, in cases where the employed party expects the unemployed party to do all of the housework, it’s problematic. All adults should be responsible for keeping their living spaces clean. It should never be just one person’s responsibility. Additionally, job hunting and interviewing is time-consuming.