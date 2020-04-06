Tia Mowry Asked If “Real Friends” Are Checking Up On You During The Pandemic, And People Said, Ma’am This Is Not The Time

In the midst of this pandemic, a lot of people are going through it. They’re losing jobs, taking pay cuts, watching loved ones fall ill or have been sick themselves with the virus. A lot of people are just trying to stay optimistic, healthy, employed, and avoid going stir crazy from day to day. It’s been rough, so if certain things have fallen by the wayside, from the paying of some bills to one’s fitness regimen, it’s just a sign of this current time.

But if you ask actress Tia Mowy, she said one thing that shouldn’t be neglected is one’s commitment to their friendships. She asked her followers if their “real friends” had checked up on them and if they had not, for people to “remember that when this is all over.” After she shared that thought on Twitter though, she didn’t get the response she probably was expecting.

https://twitter.com/TiaMowry/status/1246950589382057984

Most of the people who commented on her tweet told her that this wasn’t the time to go tit for tat when it comes to who is being a good friend and who isn’t. We’re in the midst of a global crisis.

Like Tia, we’re in a damn pandemic. We’re not responsible for others during this time. So many of us are without steady (or any) income and our bills still due. People are getting sick and we don’t know how to prevent the spread. Get over yourself. — Destinee Fisher (@DezyBerry) April 6, 2020

everyone is stressed, Tia. Your real friends are also stressed, this is not a time to keep scores, everyone is going through it. Remember that. — period partner (@duchesskk) April 6, 2020

during this pandemic, you really see who you are by complaining that others who may be stressed the hell out aren't putting however they cope to the side to make sure you're good. — Juanita Cash Hawkins (@ClassActKelz) April 6, 2020

Tia’s stance could probably be a bit better received if it wasn’t for the fact that, in case she’s speaking about her own situation, she didn’t have a house full of people to turn to during this period of isolation. She is married, she has two children, and based on all of the posting and interviews she’s done as of late from indoors, she seems fine — and active.

Nevertheless, Tia has said that it’s been hard for her to be away from her loved ones since they’re so connected.

“Of course, I get to see my family, my husband and my children but—oh no, I’m about to cry,” she said. “But not being able to see my dad, my brothers and my sister has been pretty hard because we’re all pretty close. But we handle it pretty well with FaceTiming each other.”

Still, the consensus was that this just wasn’t the time for subliminal shots at friends and not being sympathetic to the different ways in which people are handling the state of things right now. If she wants to hear from her friends, it was suggested she do the calling, especially to possibly gain a better understanding of why they may not have been able to be in contact with her.

There were a flurry of “have a seat, sis” responses to the star. Hit the flip to see what people had to say:

“Take into consideration that no one has ever experienced this before and may be trying to cope in ways you have never seen. As a psychotherapist Im seeing all kinds of out of the ordinary behavior. Be gentle.”